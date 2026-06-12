Sabangan road crash cuts off electricity

According to the reports, a red pickup truck bumped into an electric pole at approximately 5:30 a.m of the said date. Responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection Sabangan Fire Stationand the Police no injuries resulted from the collision.

The impact caused the electric post to topple, disrupting the area's power supply. Technicians from the Mountain Province Electric Cooperative (MOPRECO) are conducting damage assessments and repair operations, though officials have not yet provided a specific timeline for when electricity will be fully restored.

Residents in the affected areas are being advised to secure their electronic devices and await further official updates. Authorities have also urged motorists to exercise caution and drive safely, noting that regional roads are currently slippery due to the rainy season.