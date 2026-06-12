Road crash cuts off electricity

According to initial reports, a red pickup truck lost control and slammed into the electric pole, causing significant damage to the structure.

Responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection Sabangan Fire Station and local police immediately responded to the incident.

Authorities said no injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the crash.

The impact caused the electric post to topple, disrupting power supply in the affected area.

Technicians from the Mountain Province Electric Cooperative have begun conducting damage assessment and repair operations, although officials have yet to announce when electricity service will be fully restored.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to secure their electronic appliances and wait for further updates regarding the restoration of power.

Meanwhile, authorities urged motorists to exercise extra caution while driving, especially as roads in the region have become slippery due to the ongoing rainy season.

Officials reminded drivers to regularly inspect their vehicles before traveling to help prevent accidents and ensure road safety.