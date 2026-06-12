Rescued python returned to the wild in Kalamansig

According to CENRO Kalamansig, the reptile was rescued by Ricardo Indiana, a resident of Purok Bangsi, Brgy. Tibpuan in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Indiana immediately turned the snake over to the Sultan Kudarat Maritime Police Station, which then transferred custody to the Municipal ENRO of Lebak. It was finally turned over to CENRO Kalamansig on Wednesday afternoon for a proper health and safety assessment.

The python, measuring 196 centimeters in length with a body girth of 18 centimeters and a weight of 3.50 kilograms, was deemed healthy and fit to return to its natural habitat following a thorough health evaluation conducted by a local veterinarian.

It was freed into the wild late Wednesday afternoon in an uninhabited area in Brgy. Limulan, Kalamansig, by CENRO personnel and their trainees, who gained valuable hands-on experience in wildlife conservation and management.

Globally classified as a species of least concern, the reticulated python remains a protected wildlife species due to its important ecological role as an apex and opportunistic predator. By helping regulate prey populations, it contributes significantly to maintaining the ecological balance and overall health of tropical ecosystems throughout Southeast Asia.