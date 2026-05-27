Reticulates phyton rescued in Koronadal

A reticulated python (𝘔𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘴) was rescued at Barangay Carpenter Hill in Koronadal City on 26 May 2026.
According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of Banga (DENR-CENRO Banga), the snake measured approximately 2.7 meters long and weighing more than 8 kilograms.
It was successfully turned over to them after it was surrendered to the Barangay Hall of Carpenter Hill, as residents reported the presence of the large snake in their community.
According to reports, the python had allegedly devoured a small goat prior to its capture.
Upon receiving the report from the barangay officials, personnel from DENR-CENRO Banga headed by CENR Officer Forester Pinky J. Maglasang immediately responded to ensure the safe retrieval and proper handling of the wildlife. After the proper documentation and assessment procedures were conducted, the reticulated python was safely transported and turned over to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center XII located in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat for further evaluation, care, and rehabilitation.
The rescue center serves as a temporary refuge for rescued and confiscated wildlife species in the region before they are assessed for possible release back into their natural habitat.
CENRO Banga encourages everyone to immediately report sightings or encounters with wildlife to the nearest DENR XII field offices or local authorities and to refrain from harming or keeping wild animals without proper permits pursuant to Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.