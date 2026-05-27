Reticulates phyton rescued in Koronadal

According to reports, the python had allegedly devoured a small goat prior to its capture.

Upon receiving the report from the barangay officials, personnel from DENR-CENRO Banga headed by CENR Officer Forester Pinky J. Maglasang immediately responded to ensure the safe retrieval and proper handling of the wildlife. After the proper documentation and assessment procedures were conducted, the reticulated python was safely transported and turned over to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center XII located in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat for further evaluation, care, and rehabilitation.

The rescue center serves as a temporary refuge for rescued and confiscated wildlife species in the region before they are assessed for possible release back into their natural habitat.

CENRO Banga encourages everyone to immediately report sightings or encounters with wildlife to the nearest DENR XII field offices or local authorities and to refrain from harming or keeping wild animals without proper permits pursuant to Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.