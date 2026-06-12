Our Lady of Guadalupe replica begins national tour at Manila Cathedral

“The image shall visit different cathedrals, shrines, and parish churches across the country, and shall also be present during the CBCP 132nd Plenary Assembly on 3 to 10 July 2026,” Garcera said in a statement.

“This visit aims to bring us, Filipinos, closer to Our Lord Jesus Christ and our Blessed Mother,” he added.

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula will preside over the opening Mass at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The image will be available for public veneration daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until its departure on 18 June.

Garcera said that during the pilgrimage, an Act of Consecration and Entrustment to Our Lady of Guadalupe will be recited at all Masses in the participating churches.

Pope Pius XI officially declared the Our Lady of Guadalupe as the “Celestial Patroness of the Philippines” on 16 July 1935. The CBCP later designated her as the “Pro-Life Patroness of the Philippines” in 2002.