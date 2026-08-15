University of the East passed its first test with flying colors, denying De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in five frames, 25–21, 25–16, 22–25, 14–25, 15–8, to open its 2026 V-League Collegiate Challenge campaign on Saturday at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.
Easing the pressure of having to win at the onset, the new-look Lady Warriors turned an 8-4 lead into a 12-5 cushion and never looked back, with Adamson University product Janessa Buhay drilling back-to-back kills.
Buhay, one of those new faces, led the way with a massive 23-point output on 22 kills and one service ace. The former Baby Falcon also finished with 11 digs and nine excellent receptions.
Cheska Peñol, the rookie setter out of National University Nazareth School, was steady in her collegiate debut with eight excellent sets and two points. Meanwhile, outside hitter Bea Zamudio chipped in 18 points for UE.
The Lady Warriors, who are returning to the V-League after last competing in the 2024 season, will go for back-to-back wins when they face the San Beda University Lady Red Spikers on 30 August at 10 a.m.
The Lady Blazers, on the other hand, got 17 points each from Grace Borromeo and Fiona Inocentes, while the all-around game of Mhonniecka Soliven kept the NCAA powerhouse in the fight. Soliven finished with 19 points and 11 excellent receptions.
Benilde will look to bounce back against rivals Colegio de San Juan de Letran next Sunday, August 23, at 5 p.m., still at the Mandaluyong hub.