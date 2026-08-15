University of the East passed its first test with flying colors, denying De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in five frames, 25–21, 25–16, 22–25, 14–25, 15–8, to open its 2026 V-League Collegiate Challenge campaign on Saturday at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.

Easing the pressure of having to win at the onset, the new-look Lady Warriors turned an 8-4 lead into a 12-5 cushion and never looked back, with Adamson University product Janessa Buhay drilling back-to-back kills.

Buhay, one of those new faces, led the way with a massive 23-point output on 22 kills and one service ace. The former Baby Falcon also finished with 11 digs and nine excellent receptions.