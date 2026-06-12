MMDA eyes expansion of Pasig River Ferry

MMDA Deputy Chairman Frisco San Juan Jr. said the agency plans to add more stations and ferry boats to the system, which currently serves commuters from Pasig City to Manila through a network of stations along the Pasig River.

Speaking on the MMDA podcast Kwentong Kalsada, San Juan said the ferry service had previously recorded more than 1,500 passengers daily before aging vessels reduced operational capacity.

"In fact, noong mga nakaraan, lumalampas kami ng 1,500 a day. Ngayon, yung mga sumasakay ay nabawasan ng konti dahil nagkaroon kami ng kulang ng mga bangka," San Juan said.

The PRFS, which remains free of charge, currently operates stations in Pinagbuhatan, Kalawaan and San Joaquin in Pasig City; Guadalupe and Valenzuela in Makati City; Hulo in Mandaluyong City; and Lambingan, Santa Ana, Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), Quinta Market, Lawton and Escolta in Manila.

San Juan said additional stations are being planned along the Marikina River corridor, including Rosario, Bridgetowne, Eastwood and Riverside.

The MMDA official described the ferry service as a viable alternative to Metro Manila's congested roads.

"Kung malapit ka doon sa mga estasyon natin at sa destination mo, mas mabilis ang biyahe mo," he said, noting that ferry commuters avoid traffic congestion and multiple transfers between buses, jeepneys and rail lines.

The MMDA also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize the fleet through the introduction of electric-powered boats. San Juan said the agency currently operates one electric ferry, the MB Dalaray, developed by the University of the Philippines in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

According to San Juan, funding has already been secured for two additional electric boats that could begin construction within the next three months.

The MMDA currently has several ferry vessels in operation, including boats with capacities ranging from 30 to 50 passengers.