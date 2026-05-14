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DICT, MMDA roll out free Wi-Fi at ferry stations

METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority chairperson Don Artes (right), Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda (left) and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto (second from right) activate free Wi-Fi at the San Joaquin Ferry Station on Thursday.
METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority chairperson Don Artes (right), Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda (left) and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto (second from right) activate free Wi-Fi at the San Joaquin Ferry Station on Thursday. Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The government on Thursday activated free public internet access across all Pasig River Ferry Service stations, a move officials said will modernize the commute and support the rehabilitation of the historic waterway.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launched the service during a ceremony in Pasig City.

DICT Secretary Henry Ruel Aguda and MMDA chairman Don Artes signed a memorandum of agreement to formalize the partnership, witnessed by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Representative Roman Romulo.

The project provides 24/7 Wi-Fi in all 12 ferry terminals and aboard three ferry boats, with further expansion planned.

Aguda said the initiative aims to keep commuters linked to work and family while traveling. “It’s no longer enough to just travel — we must be connected,” he said.

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DICT MMDA internet connectivity public transport
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