Massive garbage buildup derails Pasig River Ferry service

Operations of the Pasig River Ferry Service were suspended Tuesday after a significant accumulation of garbage along the river disrupted boat navigation.
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced the suspension in an advisory, stating that crews are carrying out urgent cleanup efforts along the waterway to remove debris interfering with the safe movement of boats.
“Operations of the Pasig River Ferry Service are suspended today, May 19, due to the severe accumulation of garbage in the river, which causes damage and malfunctions to the ferry boats,” the MMDA advisory said.
In a subsequent update, the agency announced that the suspension will extend through Wednesday to allow for scheduled preventive maintenance on all ferry boats affected by the trash buildup.
According to the MMDA, the vessels sustained damage from the large volume of floating waste, requiring maintenance and repairs immediately following the cleanup operations.