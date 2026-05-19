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Massive garbage buildup derails Pasig River Ferry service

PILES of garbage and trash are seen floating on the Pasig River which prompted the suspension of ferry operations.
PILES of garbage and trash are seen floating on the Pasig River which prompted the suspension of ferry operations.Photograph courtesy of Celso Villegas
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Operations of the Pasig River Ferry Service were suspended Tuesday after a significant accumulation of garbage along the river disrupted boat navigation.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced the suspension in an advisory, stating that crews are carrying out urgent cleanup efforts along the waterway to remove debris interfering with the safe movement of boats.

PILES of garbage and trash are seen floating on the Pasig River which prompted the suspension of ferry operations.
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“Operations of the Pasig River Ferry Service are suspended today, May 19, due to the severe accumulation of garbage in the river, which causes damage and malfunctions to the ferry boats,” the MMDA advisory said.

PILES of garbage and trash are seen floating on the Pasig River which prompted the suspension of ferry operations.
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In a subsequent update, the agency announced that the suspension will extend through Wednesday to allow for scheduled preventive maintenance on all ferry boats affected by the trash buildup.

According to the MMDA, the vessels sustained damage from the large volume of floating waste, requiring maintenance and repairs immediately following the cleanup operations.

Pasig River Ferry Suspension
MMDA Cleanup Operations
Manila Waterway Pollution:::
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