Ryzza Mae reveals childhood insult that fueled her success

During her guest appearance on Toni Talks, Ryzza recalled an incident from her early years that left a lasting impression on her. What seemed like a simple remark at the time became a source of motivation throughout her journey.

“Meron pong kapitbahay kami na malaki ang bahay tapos may balikbayan siyang apo na dumating, nakipaglaro po ako. Tapos medyo nasagi po 'yung vase,” she shared.

The situation took an unexpected turn when she was scolded.

“Nasabihan po ako ng, 'Mas mahal pa 'yan sa buhay mo.' Parang tumatak po 'yun sa akin na balang araw magsisipag talaga ako para 'di ako masabihan ng ganu'n,” she recalled.

Host Toni Gonzaga was visibly moved by the story and pointed out how deeply words can affect a child.

“Reminder 'yan sa lahat sa atin na ang simpleng salita natin, hanggang 20 years old, dadalhin ng isang bata 'yun,” Toni said.

Ryzza agreed, admitting she never forgot the painful moment.

“Hindi ko po kinalimutan 'yun. May plot twist 'yun, Ms. Toni,” she said with a smile.

Curious about how the story ended, Toni asked what happened next.

Ryzza then revealed the surprising twist that left many viewers inspired.

“Nu'ng nanalo po ako, nabili ko po 'yung bahay nila.”

The revelation highlighted not just a remarkable turnaround in circumstances but also the resilience that has defined Ryzza's life. Rather than allowing a hurtful experience to discourage her, she transformed it into fuel for her ambitions.

Today, Ryzza's story serves as a reminder that painful memories and setbacks do not have to define a person's future. Sometimes, they become the motivation that drives success. In her case, they led to a remarkable full-circle moment.