Every catch has a story: Celebrating the fisherfolk behind Phl seafood

Before the scallops are plated, the shrimp grilled, or the fish transformed into kinilaw, someone has already spent hours at sea.
Long before dawn breaks over the coastlines of Iloilo, Mindoro and Capiz, small-scale fisherfolk are already at work. They brave changing tides and unpredictable weather, relying on years of experience and a deep understanding of the waters to bring home the day’s catch.
It’s a way of life that has sustained coastal communities for generations — and one that deserves just as much attention as the dishes that eventually make their way to our tables.
That message was at the heart of a recent seafood gathering that celebrated not only the incredible flavors of Philippine waters, but also the people behind every catch.
The feast unfolded through a generous boodle spread at One World Deli where every dish told a story of the sea.
Freshness took center stage from the very first bite. CCA Manila showcased the versatility of local seafood with a lineup that highlighted the quality of the catch itself. There was the Needle Fish Kinilaw, featuring fresh mahi-mahi cured in native vinegar with cucumber, chili and cracked pepper. The Pusit Mousse on Squid Ink Pandesal Toast offered a rich and creamy take on squid, while the Shrimp Sisig Skewer gave plump sugpo a smoky, tangy twist. Fresh scallops, prized for their natural sweetness, were served atop crisp tostada shells, proving that sometimes the best ingredients need very little embellishment.
Purple Yam added a touch of Filipino culinary heritage with its Kinilaw na Flying Fish in Cabcab. The dish paired fresh flying fish with the satisfying crunch of a traditional rice cracker, a reminder that some of the country’s most memorable flavors are rooted in age-old coastal traditions.
But it was the seafood itself that remained the star.
A steaming pot of Binacol Laman-Dagat brought together blue swimming crab, green mussels, scallops and tanigue in a comforting coconut broth that tasted like the coast in a bowl. Nearby, the Tinutungang Mahi-Mahi featured mahi-mahi and tanigue simmered in smoky coconut cream, highlighting how Filipino cooking techniques can elevate the natural flavors of seafood without overpowering them.
The centerpiece of the spread was a Mixed Sugba Seafood Platter piled high with flame-grilled pompano, sole fish, sugpo, squid and flying fish. Spread across banana leaves, it was the kind of feast that encouraged people to gather, share stories and appreciate the abundance of the country’s waters.
Yet beyond the delicious spread was a deeper story — one about the people who make these meals possible.
According to Sinaya Seafood, what started as a simple dream of bringing responsibly sourced Philippine seafood to more Filipino tables has grown into something much bigger.
“It is a tribute to generations of fishers, seafood vendors, coastal families and food makers who have nourished our communities long before sustainability became a buzzword,” the group shared.
It’s a fitting tribute. After all, every fish unloaded from a boat, every crab carefully harvested, and every shrimp brought to market represents someone’s livelihood. Behind every catch is a family, a community, and a tradition passed down through generations.
In many ways, seafood is one of the purest connections between Filipinos and the sea. It reflects the country’s geography, culture and resilience. And while diners may first notice the freshness of the fish or the sweetness of the scallops, the real story begins much earlier — with the fisherfolk who spend their days on the water.
Their work is what allows us to enjoy kinilaw at family gatherings, grilled seafood at beachside feasts, and comforting bowls of seafood broth at home. Every catch carries not just flavor but also the hopes, hard work, and heritage of coastal communities across the Philippines.
The next time a perfectly grilled fish or a spoonful of seafood stew lands on your plate, it may be worth pausing for a moment. Because behind every delicious bite is a journey that began at sea — and the people who made it possible.