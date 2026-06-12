Every catch has a story: Celebrating the fisherfolk behind Phl seafood

It’s a way of life that has sustained coastal communities for generations — and one that deserves just as much attention as the dishes that eventually make their way to our tables.

That message was at the heart of a recent seafood gathering that celebrated not only the incredible flavors of Philippine waters, but also the people behind every catch.

The feast unfolded through a generous boodle spread at One World Deli where every dish told a story of the sea.

Freshness took center stage from the very first bite. CCA Manila showcased the versatility of local seafood with a lineup that highlighted the quality of the catch itself. There was the Needle Fish Kinilaw, featuring fresh mahi-mahi cured in native vinegar with cucumber, chili and cracked pepper. The Pusit Mousse on Squid Ink Pandesal Toast offered a rich and creamy take on squid, while the Shrimp Sisig Skewer gave plump sugpo a smoky, tangy twist. Fresh scallops, prized for their natural sweetness, were served atop crisp tostada shells, proving that sometimes the best ingredients need very little embellishment.

Purple Yam added a touch of Filipino culinary heritage with its Kinilaw na Flying Fish in Cabcab. The dish paired fresh flying fish with the satisfying crunch of a traditional rice cracker, a reminder that some of the country’s most memorable flavors are rooted in age-old coastal traditions.

But it was the seafood itself that remained the star.

A steaming pot of Binacol Laman-Dagat brought together blue swimming crab, green mussels, scallops and tanigue in a comforting coconut broth that tasted like the coast in a bowl. Nearby, the Tinutungang Mahi-Mahi featured mahi-mahi and tanigue simmered in smoky coconut cream, highlighting how Filipino cooking techniques can elevate the natural flavors of seafood without overpowering them.