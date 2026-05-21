Cebu has moved on from lechon. Frankly, it had to.

By the time the fourth espresso hit my bloodstream and a smash burger dripping with bacon jam landed on our dinner table looking like it had been baptized through glorious grease fire, it became clear that Cebu City is no longer interested in being reduced to roast pig and souvenir keychains.
Yes, the lechon remains. Of course it does, and it should. Entire family bloodlines would be eradicated if it disappeared. But beyond the crispy skin and the airport boxes of dried mangoes is a city now flexing a flourishing gastronomy scene, one that understands pleasure does not always need social media validation, only good seasoning and enough audacity to put truffle on fries.
During Grab’s recently held “Saya ng 5-Star Summer,” a culinary crawl in the city discovered by Magellan himself, Cebu revealed itself not through tourist traps but through restaurants locals actually return to willingly, which, in the context of hospitality, is the closest thing to sainthood.
Tightrope Coffee
The first stop after landing in the “Queen City of the South” was Tightrope Coffee, a highly-acclaimed café among locals, (the cool kind) designed in brutalist concrete as though it had aspirations of moonlighting as a dance studio by nightfall. Inside, however, beats the warm, caffeinated heart of a neighborhood go-to. Specialty coffee shops often give off the emotional warmth of a tax audit — Tightrope thankfully avoids this.
The first drink that touched my tastebuds was the Mont Blanc, a drink spiritually imported from Melbourne’s fiercely competitive coffee scene, where baristas behave with the intensity of Formula One engineers and discuss extraction ratios as though global peace depends on them. For the anatomy of the drink, cold brew is topped with textured half-and-half cream, sharpened by orange concentrate, then crowned with fresh orange zest and nutmeg. The result is a velvety, citrusy, softly spiced and oddly nostalgic drink, almost close to tiramisu. It’s honestly frustrating that not a single cafe in Metro Manila ever dared to produce this.
Next that hit our palates is their bestselling Himalayan Latte, soft and creamy with a salted edge that nudges the espresso into something almost dessert-like. It tastes as though caramel and coffee briefly entered couples therapy and decided to make things work. Beside it sits the crown jewel of Tightrope in the form of their Basque Burnt Cheesecake, done with a bronzed exterior and an interior so velvety it should probably come with a warning label that says “can lead to addiction.”
Then comes the Beef Tapa. The meat is incredibly thick, deeply savory, sharpened by vinegar and paired with garlic rice. Obviously a Filipino breakfast staple, but this time, elevated without becoming pretentious, a rare balancing act in an era where cafés often serve eggs as performance art.
Their Parmesan Truffle Fries, meanwhile, are exactly what all truffle fries secretly aspire to be before failing spectacularly elsewhere with it being all crisp, salty, aromatic and dangerous in group settings.
Sal’s Kitchen
A few hours later, Sal’s Kitchen was next in line for our custody rights. The smash burger joint approaches comfort food with the enthusiasm of somebody adding “just one more thing” before setting the kitchen metaphorically on fire.
The Bacon Jam Smash burger is a magnificent mess. Sweet bacon jam collapses into charred beef juices with all the restraint of a drunk Tito commandeering karaoke at one a.m. It is loud food, gloriously and unapologetically loud. The kind that stains fingers, shirts and possibly your atorvastatin discipline.
Sal’s tacos fare better than many establishments pretending to understand Mexican food because they once bought coriander. The Pork Pibil version carries enough punch and smokiness to justify ordering another round, while the Pollo Tacos tends to disappear quickly with flavors so rich and flexible once hot sauce is introduced.
There are shrimp poppers too, crisp little grenades best consumed alongside beer. The sausages pack enough smoky heft to make you reconsider every sad hotdog you have tolerated in the past.
And yet what makes Sal’s memorable is not just the food, but as well as the laidback atmosphere it offers. Loud tables, tumbling Jenga blocks, plus the sound and smell of smashed patties flipping in the kitchen at alarming speed. Dining here feels like being invited to an incredibly lively house party, but everyone speaks in Bisaya (as a Tagalog in ther midst).
AA BBQ
Then comes AA BBQ, a Cebu institution where the idea of maintenance medication goes to die happily beside a grill. This is exactly the place where smoke engulfs the air and seafood stares at you from ice trays in display glasses awaiting their inevitable destiny. And I kid you not, it operates on the beautiful principle that if food is grilled properly, nobody cares about interior design.
Their Beef Kare-Kare is blessed with fresh peanut richness, clinging lovingly to every bite. It possesses the sort of comforting heaviness that encourages silence at the table, not out of awkwardness but because everyone is too busy eating.
Its Pork Sisig crackles and spits with savoriness, while the baked scallops are served with molten cheese in a way that would make Italian grandmothers faint. The Crispy Pata, oh God, the Crispy Pata, has its own sinful appeal and could definitely hold its own against what Metro Manila can offer.
The Chorizo Skewers, their juicy and oily little torpedoes, are particularly addictive as if its deliberately engineered for overeating. One becomes two. Two becomes six. Regret arrives eventually, though much later when the realization that the time to unbutton your trousers hits you.
Tavolata
For the finale, Tavolata, where Cebu dresses up for dinner, gave us a warm welcome. The room glows with very subtle Art Deco sophistication, complimented along with warm lighting. Here, pasta is treated with the seriousness usually reserved for diplomacy.
The Fettuccine Bolognese is rich with ragù that tastes as though it has simmered through a tough healing era before presenting its best version at the table. The Margherita Pizza proves simplicity remains undefeated when ingredients are allowed to behave properly. Meanwhile, the Diavola brings enough spice and smoky depth to keep things interesting without descending into macho chili theatrics.
For dessert, the Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée cracks satisfyingly beneath the spoon, while the Warm Chocolate Torte wiggles between seduction and structure.
And perhaps confidence is Cebu’s greatest culinary strength right now. Not the kind that’s forcefully being shoved to every visitor’s throat by desperately chasing trends, but the assurance of a place finally understanding its own appetite. Yes, there will always be lechon.
But Cebu today also has specialty coffee, bacon jam burgers, smoky sisig, handmade pasta and, oh, their bibingka-on-steroids called Mortas, and restaurants fearless enough to evolve while keeping one foot firmly planted in familiarity.
In other words, the city has learned the oldest truth in dining that nostalgia may bring people in once, but flavor is what keeps them coming back