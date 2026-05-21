Cebu has moved on from lechon. Frankly, it had to.

Sal’s Kitchen

A few hours later, Sal’s Kitchen was next in line for our custody rights. The smash burger joint approaches comfort food with the enthusiasm of somebody adding “just one more thing” before setting the kitchen metaphorically on fire.

The Bacon Jam Smash burger is a magnificent mess. Sweet bacon jam collapses into charred beef juices with all the restraint of a drunk Tito commandeering karaoke at one a.m. It is loud food, gloriously and unapologetically loud. The kind that stains fingers, shirts and possibly your atorvastatin discipline.

Sal’s tacos fare better than many establishments pretending to understand Mexican food because they once bought coriander. The Pork Pibil version carries enough punch and smokiness to justify ordering another round, while the Pollo Tacos tends to disappear quickly with flavors so rich and flexible once hot sauce is introduced.

There are shrimp poppers too, crisp little grenades best consumed alongside beer. The sausages pack enough smoky heft to make you reconsider every sad hotdog you have tolerated in the past.

And yet what makes Sal’s memorable is not just the food, but as well as the laidback atmosphere it offers. Loud tables, tumbling Jenga blocks, plus the sound and smell of smashed patties flipping in the kitchen at alarming speed. Dining here feels like being invited to an incredibly lively house party, but everyone speaks in Bisaya (as a Tagalog in ther midst).