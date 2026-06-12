Christian Bables draws line between curiosity and privacy

Rather than taking offense, Bables said he has learned that public perception is something he cannot control.

“Hindi mo mababago ang perception ng tao sa’yo,” he said, explaining that people often hold fixed ideas about identity regardless of what an individual says or does.

What the actor finds more important is recognizing personal boundaries. For him, a person’s sexuality is deeply personal and not something the public is automatically entitled to know.

“Ang sekswalidad ng isang tao is none of your business,” he stressed.

Bables argued that respect should extend beyond acceptance and into allowing individuals to define themselves on their own terms. He emphasized that conversations about identity should be guided by understanding rather than curiosity, noting that personal preferences and orientations belong to the individual—not to public debate.

Beyond addressing speculation, the actor also reaffirmed his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Throughout his career, he has portrayed characters from diverse backgrounds and has often used his platform to advocate for dignity, visibility, and respect.

“I’m a proud ally,” he said, encouraging members of the community and their supporters to continue speaking up for equality and representation.

The actor’s connection to LGBTQIA+ stories dates back to one of the most defining performances of his career. His breakthrough portrayal of a transgender woman in the critically acclaimed film Die Beautiful earned widespread recognition and established him as one of the industry’s most fearless performers. The role showcased not only his acting range but also his willingness to tell stories that challenge stereotypes and broaden perspectives.

Now, Bables returns to familiar territory in Drags to Riches, where he joins fellow actors Inigo Pascual and Elijah Canlas in a film that celebrates self-expression, friendship, and identity.

For Bables, however, the larger message goes beyond the costumes and performances. It is about respecting people’s right to define themselves, embracing individuality, and recognizing that talent and character matter far more than labels.

As Drags to Riches prepares to hit theaters, the actor is making one thing clear: while audiences may continue to speculate, every person deserves ownership of their own story.