‘Your Fault: London’ deals with romantic obstacles of nick, noah

The official trailer and new stills has been revealed for Your Fault: London, the second chapter in the English-language adaptation of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

The romantic drama reunites Matthew Broome and Asha Banks as Nick and Noah, whose passionate relationship is pushed to the brink following the events of My Fault: London. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 17 June in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.