‘Your Fault: London’ deals with romantic obstacles of nick, noah

The official trailer and new stills has been revealed for Your Fault: London, the second chapter in the English-language adaptation of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.
The romantic drama reunites Matthew Broome and Asha Banks as Nick and Noah, whose passionate relationship is pushed to the brink following the events of My Fault: London. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 17 June in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
In the sequel, Noah begins a new chapter at Oxford while Nick becomes increasingly consumed by work responsibilities. Distance, jealousy and the arrival of new people in their lives begin to test the strength of their relationship, forcing the couple to confront whether their love can survive the changes around them.
Joining the cast are Louisa Binder as Sophia, a new employee at Leister Enterprises who develops an interest in Nick; Joel Nankervis as Michael, an Oxford student who grows close to Noah; Scarlett Rayner as Briar, a manipulative new friend hiding ulterior motives; and Orlando Norman as Cruz, a key figure in the underground racing scene.
Broome is known for his appearance in The Buccaneers, while Banks recently starred in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.
Directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, the film is written by Melissa Osborne and Bella Heesom, based on Ron’s novel Your Fault. The project continues Prime Video’s partnership with the author following the success of the Culpable film adaptations.