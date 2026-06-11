Sting ops yield P680K shabu

Police arrested three suspected drug dealers and seized an estimated P680,000 worth of suspected shabu during an early morning undercover operation Thursday inside a fast-food restaurant restroom.
The sting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. inside a fast food restroom in the Lower Bicutan neighborhood.
Authorities identified the primary suspect by the alias Ty, whom police classified as a high-value drug target. His companions, identified by the aliases Kiko and Ekoy, were classified by investigators as street-level operatives.
During the operation, an undercover officer acting as a buyer successfully purchased drugs from Ty. The transaction led to the immediate recovery of a plastic packet containing roughly 50 grams of suspected shabu, a mobile phone, an envelope and the buy-bust cash.
Police officers then searched the other two suspects, recovering an additional 25 grams of suspected shabu from Kiko and another 25 grams from Ekoy. The operation yielded a total of approximately 100 grams of the illegal substance.
All three suspects face criminal complaints for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ty faces charges for the illegal sale of dangerous drugs, while Kiko and Ekoy face illegal possession charges.
The suspects and the seized evidence were transferred to the Southern Police District’s Drug Enforcement Unit for processing. The narcotics will undergo chemical analysis at a forensic laboratory, and formal complaints are being prepared for filing before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.