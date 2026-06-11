Sting ops yield P680K shabu

Police arrested three suspected drug dealers and seized an estimated P680,000 worth of suspected shabu during an early morning undercover operation Thursday inside a fast-food restaurant restroom.

The sting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. inside a fast food restroom in the Lower Bicutan neighborhood.

Authorities identified the primary suspect by the alias Ty, whom police classified as a high-value drug target. His companions, identified by the aliases Kiko and Ekoy, were classified by investigators as street-level operatives.