Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun find love beyond office walls

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming Korean romantic comedy series See You at Work Tomorrow!, offering a first look at the workplace chemistry between stars Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun ahead of its 22 June premiere.
The 12-episode series follows Cha Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun), a product planner who has grown weary of corporate life after years in the industry. While she remains reliable and professional during office hours, Ji Yoon prefers a quiet, low-key life once work ends. Her routine begins to change when she finds herself drawn to her boss, Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), a notoriously distant executive known around the office for his cold demeanor and lack of social graces.
Blending romance, humor and workplace realities, the drama explores the emotional highs and lows of office life, where professional challenges often overlap with personal feelings. As Ji Yoon and Si Woo spend more time together, an unexpected connection develops, bringing warmth to their otherwise structured lives.
Based on the popular Kakao Webtoon by McQueen Studio, See You at Work Tomorrow! aims to capture the struggles, aspirations and relationships that shape modern work culture. The series is directed by Cho Eun Sol and written by Kim Kyung Min, with production led by Studio Dragon and Kross Pictures.
Seo In Guk, known for projects such as Death’s Game and Doom at Your Service, stars opposite Park Ji Hyun, whose recent credits include Flex x Cop and Hidden Face.