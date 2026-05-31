Gong Myung, Shin Hae-sun tease fresh twist in 'Filing for Love'

“Beyond the research, I focused heavily on Ki-jun’s aesthetic—specifically his wardrobe and how he presents himself,” he shared.

Interestingly, Gong Myung revealed that one of Ki-jun’s defining moments felt especially personal.

“I actually find that his reaction to being demoted is a very accurate reflection of my true character.”

A supportive cast and crew

While keeping story details under wraps, Gong Myung looked back fondly on the camaraderie that developed among the cast and crew during production.

One standout memory came while filming on Jeju Island.

“When we were filming on Jeju Island, I remember being so excited and greeting Kim Jae-uck with a hug,” he recalled.

According to the actor, that warmth extended throughout the entire production.

“That was the kind of relationship and environment that was present on set — be it among cast or crew — everyone looked after one another and genuinely supported each other.”

What makes 'Filing for Love' different

Both stars believe the drama’s workplace setting gives it a unique edge within the romantic comedy genre.

Shin Hae-sun pointed to the series’ realistic yet entertaining portrayal of office life.

“Filing for Love offers a witty take on the hidden realities of corporate life, which I think is what makes the series unique,” she said. “Each episode also reveals a new audit case that keeps the storyline engaging.”

Gong Myung agreed, noting that the show’s focus on an audit team brings something fresh to the K-drama landscape.

“Focusing on a corporate audit team in a Korean drama feels new and fresh,” he said. “The various exciting cases that unfold are part of what gives Filing for Love its charm.”