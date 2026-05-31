Gong Myung, Shin Hae-sun tease fresh twist in 'Filing for Love'

The stars of HBO Max’s Filing for Love are giving viewers more reasons to tune in to the workplace romantic comedy, teasing an engaging mix of corporate intrigue, humor and heart.
Lead actors Gong Myung and Shin Hae-sun recently shared insights into their characters, memorable filming experiences and what sets the series apart from other Korean rom-coms.
Bringing the corporate world to life
To prepare for his role, Gong Myung said he sought advice from people with firsthand experience in office environments, particularly those familiar with corporate audit teams.
“I relied on insights from friends in the corporate world to help shape my character within an audit team,” he said.
The actor also paid close attention to the finer details of his character, Ki-jun, beyond simply understanding his job.
“Beyond the research, I focused heavily on Ki-jun’s aesthetic—specifically his wardrobe and how he presents himself,” he shared.
Interestingly, Gong Myung revealed that one of Ki-jun’s defining moments felt especially personal.
“I actually find that his reaction to being demoted is a very accurate reflection of my true character.”
A supportive cast and crew
While keeping story details under wraps, Gong Myung looked back fondly on the camaraderie that developed among the cast and crew during production.
One standout memory came while filming on Jeju Island.
“When we were filming on Jeju Island, I remember being so excited and greeting Kim Jae-uck with a hug,” he recalled.
According to the actor, that warmth extended throughout the entire production.
“That was the kind of relationship and environment that was present on set — be it among cast or crew — everyone looked after one another and genuinely supported each other.”
What makes 'Filing for Love' different
Both stars believe the drama’s workplace setting gives it a unique edge within the romantic comedy genre.
Shin Hae-sun pointed to the series’ realistic yet entertaining portrayal of office life.
“Filing for Love offers a witty take on the hidden realities of corporate life, which I think is what makes the series unique,” she said. “Each episode also reveals a new audit case that keeps the storyline engaging.”
Gong Myung agreed, noting that the show’s focus on an audit team brings something fresh to the K-drama landscape.
“Focusing on a corporate audit team in a Korean drama feels new and fresh,” he said. “The various exciting cases that unfold are part of what gives Filing for Love its charm.”
‘Fun, refreshing and satisfying’
Asked to sum up the drama in just three words, the two actors highlighted the upbeat energy they hope viewers will experience.
For Shin Hae-sun, Filing for Love is simply “Fun, refreshing and satisfying.”
Gong Myung, meanwhile, described the series as “Energy, excitement and positivity.”
As the drama continues to stream globally on HBO Max, both stars expressed gratitude to viewers around the world for their support.
“Thank you for all the love you’ve shown Filing for Love,” Shin Hae-sun said. “We hope the series brings some joy to your everyday lives. Please continue streaming it on HBO Max!”
Gong Myung echoed the invitation, promising that audiences have plenty to look forward to.
“Filing for Love gets more exciting as the story unfolds, so please continue to support the series on HBO Max,” he said. “You definitely won’t regret it!”