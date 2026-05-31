‘Maybe even sexy’: Park Ji-hyun teases mature romance with Seo In-guk

A realistic workplace romance

In-guk and Ji-hyun introduced the drama as a story centered on Cha Ji-yoon, a seventh-year employee struggling with burnout, and Kang Si-woo, the seemingly cold boss who gradually becomes an important part of her life.

“The two gradually become irreplaceable to each other,” In-guk explained. “It’s a heart-fluttering office romance about two people who do their best in both work and love.”

For Ji-hyun, the role was an opportunity to portray a kind of character she had long hoped to play.

“When I first read the script, I was immediately drawn to it because it was a romance,” she shared. “Among all the characters I’ve played so far, none of them had ever really found love, so I’d always had this little dream of playing someone who truly falls in love one day.”

In-guk, meanwhile, said he was captivated by the script’s realistic characters and workplace setting.

“Each character had their own distinct color, and their personalities felt very grounded and human,” he said. “I found that whole process really interesting and fun.”

First impressions turned into friendship

Although this marks their first project together, In-guk and Ji-hyun said their initial impressions quickly changed once filming began.

In-guk admitted he initially thought Ji-hyun seemed calm and somewhat distant.

“I thought she had a slightly cold image,” he said. “But when I met her in real life, she was incredibly bright. She was so bright, so fun and full of humor.”

According to the actor, Ji-hyun’s energy helped create a cheerful atmosphere throughout production.

“Thanks to Ji-hyun, our set was always such a fun and enjoyable place to be,” he said.

Ji-hyun confessed she felt intimidated when she first met her co-star because of his reputation and experience.

“Since he’s such a senior actor, to be honest, I felt a little intimidated when I first met him,” she said. “He also has a very cool and sharp image, so I was nervous at first.”

However, she soon found herself at ease because of Seo’s supportive nature.

“No matter what I did, or how I did it, he had this ability to take care of everything and lead me through it,” she said. “Thanks to him, I think Si-woo and Ji-yoon’s characters and their chemistry all turned out perfectly.”

Admiration on and off camera

In-guk praised Ji-hyun’s emotional depth, saying, “She has very deep eyes.”

“She has this incredible focus that pulls even my own emotions deeper into the scene,” he added. “Because of that, I was able to become even more immersed in my character while filming.”

In-guk, meanwhile, credited In-guk for helping her navigate one of the biggest roles of her career.

“There were honestly a lot of difficult moments on set, and many times when I felt overwhelmed,” she said. “But In-guk was so incredibly skilled, and he created so many moments where I could lean on him, almost like a safe haven.”

She added, “Honestly, he made everything possible no matter what. Really… so thank you so much.”

Memories

Away from the cameras, the pair shared plenty of memorable moments together.

In-guk recalled a particularly amusing badminton scene involving Ji-hyun, who had previously portrayed a badminton player in another project.

“There was this badminton scene we filmed, and she suddenly started acting all extra,” In-guk joked, adding that he thought she looked like she was dancing.

Ji-hyun laughed as she explained that she was trying to demonstrate authentic badminton techniques but admitted she may have gotten carried away.

The actress also fondly remembered a camping sequence that ended with the cas sharing a barbecue dinner.

“After the camping scene ended, we had a big barbeque together for dinner. Those moments really stayed with me,” she said.

Because many cast members were around the same age, Ji-hyun said they often spent time together even after filming wrapped each day.

“I think we became really close during those times,” she said.

A drama meant to comfort viewers

Beyond the romance, both actors hope the series resonates with viewers navigating the challenges of work and everyday life.

“I think our drama will bring viewers a real sense of comfort,” In-guk said. “And as they watch the two of us grow throughout the story, I think they’ll be able to grow with us as well.”

Ji-hyun teased that audiences can also expect a more mature love story.

“I guess you could call our romance a more grown-up kind of romance,” she said with a laugh. “Maybe even sexy? We really tried to capture that kind of feeling.”

As they invited global audiences to tune in, the stars emphasized the universal themes at the heart of the series.

“I think work and love are themes that everyone can relate to,” Ji-hyun said. “Our series portrays those themes in a very realistic, delicate and beautiful way.”

In-guk echoed the sentiment, saying viewers will find both comfort and growth through the journey of the drama’s characters.

“It’s going to be really fun,” he said. “Please show it lots of interest and love.”