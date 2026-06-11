Rep. Tiangco presses MMDA to fund Navotas flood control facilities

(We will not accept that the floodgates and pumping station here in Navotas will not be operated. We have waited a long time for this project.)

Navotas is among the country's most flood-prone areas because of its vulnerability to tidal fluctuations during extreme weather conditions, owing to its location along the shoreline of Manila Bay.

The lawmaker directed his criticism at MMDA Chairman Romando Artes, who reportedly said operational funding for the facilities could only be allocated under the 2028 national budget.

Tiangco said Artes should find a way to provide financial support for the operation of the facilities, which were first approved by the Metro Manila Council in 2022.

“Dismayado ako kay Chairman Artes. Saan ka nakakita ng opisyal na imbes na sabihin na susubukan hanapan ng pondo ay sasabihin na sa 2028 na mabubudgetan? Ang 2027 budget ay ginagawa pa lang ngayon, so ang ibig sabihin puwede pa niya ihabol,” he said.

(I am disappointed in Chairman Artes. Where have you seen an official who, instead of trying to find funding, says the project will have to wait until 2028? The 2027 budget is still being prepared, which means it can still be included.)

“Hindi naman puwedeng sabihin na tiis muna kayo ng isa't kalahating taon dahil hindi ito naisama ng MMDA sa budget,” he added.

(They cannot tell the people to endure another year and a half simply because it was not included in the MMDA budget.)

The lawmaker stressed that residents should not be left to suffer because of a lack of coordination and preparation by the development authority.

Meanwhile, Tiangco called on the MMDA chief to coordinate with agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Department of Budget and Management, and the Office of the President to ensure that the floodgates become fully operational.

As part of the Navotas Coastal Dike Project, six floodgates and two pumping stations are set to be installed along the coastline of Manila Bay.