I am reminded of a piece of advice from one of my philosophy professors, Maxwell Felicilda. As we prepared to leave the university and enter the larger world, he told us: “Strive not to be just a statistic. Be productive and be part of nation-building.” His advice still resonates.

Education is not merely about credentials. At its best, it prepares people for productivity: to create, contribute, innovate, serve, and leave their communities better than they found them.

If education is one of the principal means by which a nation develops its productive force, then expanding access to tertiary education becomes more than an education issue. It becomes a nation-building issue.

It is perhaps this aspiration that gave rise to one of the most consequential education reforms in recent Philippine history: Republic Act 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Among those most closely associated with the measure is Senator Bam Aquino, now returned to public office. As chairman of the Senate Committee on Education during the bill’s passage, he served as its principal sponsor, defending its provisions in plenary, responding to interpellations, shepherding amendments and guiding the measure through the legislative process until it became law.

Like most landmark legislation, the measure benefited from the efforts of other legislators and stakeholders, as well as the approval of then President Rodrigo Duterte. Yet Senator Aquino’s stewardship placed him at the forefront of an effort to make tertiary education more accessible to young Filipinos.