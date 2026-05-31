Empowering young Filipinos via accessible, quality education

Consequently, as the Brigada Eskwela season continues, we also witness the spirit of bayanihan among Filipinos supporting children’s education in their own ways, which is deeply rooted in Filipino values that continue to inspire hope in the youth.

As a public servant, I remain committed to upholding my duties by pushing initiatives that will strengthen and empower the education sector in our country.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, we have long championed accessible and inclusive education through legislative measures aimed at helping disadvantaged Filipinos continue their studies and training.

We are among the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act (RA) 12077, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, which provides financial relief to students with outstanding loans during calamities and emergencies

As a member also of the Senate Committee on Higher Education, we authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1894, or the bill on Enhancing Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education, which seeks to strengthen RA 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, by improving support for poor and disadvantaged students in college and technical-vocational education.

Furthermore, we are among the authors and co-sponsors of RA 11510, or the Alternative Learning System Act, which ensures access to education for out-of-school youth and disadvantaged learners.

At the center of our agenda is the National Academy of Sports (NAS), established under RA 11470, which we authored and co-sponsored. RA 11470 created the NAS System to develop the athletic skills and talents of students in world-class sports facilities while implementing quality secondary education integrated with a special sports curriculum.

Additionally, we continue to fight for SBN 413, or the Philippine National Games Bill, which seeks to institutionalize a nationwide grassroots sports competition that can serve as a recruitment platform for National Sports Associations.

Meanwhile, SBN 678, or the National Tertiary Games Bill, seeks to formalize a national collegiate multi-sport tournament for athletes at the tertiary level.

As your senator, my priority is to promote education, health and sports development among the youth.

Meanwhile, on 25 May, we personally went to Quezon City with Councilor Mikey Belmonte to aid 2,297 indigent beneficiaries. Further, even on a holiday, on 26 May, we visited fire victims from Barangay 132, Caloocan City, and provided immediate assistance. We were accompanied by Mayor Along Malapitan and Barangay Captain Rey Mariano.

In Cabuyao City, Laguna, we personally coordinated with the local government led by Governor Sol Aragones to extend assistance to 2,743 women beneficiaries on 28 May. We also recognize the vital role of women in strengthening families, uplifting communities and contributing to our nation’s progress through their dedication, resilience and hard work.

On 29 May, we also visited Parañaque City to provide assistance to 1,094 families affected by a fire in Barangay San Antonio, in coordination with Barangay Captain Pol Casale and Councilor Binky Favis.

Meanwhile, the previous week, our team also gave assistance to kababayans in need as they assisted fire victims in Quezon City, Zamboanga City and Caloocan City.

Recovering fire victims from Muntinlupa City and Taguig City were also given help, and they received additional aid from the national government to rebuild their homes.

The team also attended the Super Health Center inauguration in Lavezares, Northern Samar, where we distributed grocery packs to barangay health workers. Meanwhile, our team also joined the meeting of the Vice Mayors’ League-Bukidnon Chapter, where we conveyed our continued support for local officials who play a crucial role in bringing government services closer to their constituents.

Through education and sports, we can nurture a generation of healthy and empowered Filipinos who will contribute meaningfully to nation-building, and I will faithfully support these programs dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.