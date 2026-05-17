Quality education for all Filipinos

As the author and co-sponsor of the measure, we continue to push for reforms that would make educational support more responsive to the realities faced by Filipino students today.

Our support for the measure is also rooted in our role during the enactment of RA 10931 in 2017, when we were serving as Special Assistant to the President to then-President Rodrigo Duterte. The free tertiary education measure nearly faced a veto after government finance managers raised concerns over its funding requirements. We helped push for its signing and urged the Commission on Higher Education to firmly defend the measure because we believe that access to education should never be limited by poverty.

The proposed amendments seek to improve the law by giving a stronger focus to learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples, learners under foster care, children at risk, children in conflict with the law, solo parents and their dependents, learners from Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program households, first-generation tertiary learners, learners from geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, and other vulnerable sectors.

SBN 1894 likewise seeks to broaden the coverage of “other school fees” by including clinical internship and Related Learning Experience fees required by nursing and other allied health programs. This provision aims to help students whose degree programs require practical training outside the classroom.

While free tuition has already benefited many students, countless families continue to struggle with transportation costs, school supplies, food, boarding expenses and other day-to-day needs. We must, therefore, look beyond tuition and understand the actual challenges students face in completing their education.

Furthermore, we must also ensure that there is a clear process, swift release of assistance and accountability among all those implementing it. This is public money, so it must properly and efficiently reach the students who are meant to benefit from it.

Education remains one of the most effective ways to uplift lives and secure a better future for the youth. If we can help them now, then we should do so. This is a service not only for their families, but also for the future of our nation.

On 12 May, we personally visited fire victims in Barangays 66, 148 and 185 in Pasay City before we headed back to the Senate to work.

On 16 May, we also went to Barangay 23-C, Poblacion in Davao City to assist 466 fire victims in coordination with local officials.

Meanwhile, the previous week, our Malasakit Team extended help to those in need as they immediately gave assistance to fire victims in Pasay City; Parañaque City; and Bacoor City and Kawit in Cavite.

We also assisted scholars from Teresa, Rizal; and Bacoor City, Cavite. Our team likewise joined a medical outreach in Cebu City.

Our team also attended the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Sasmuan, Pampanga, where we extended assistance to barangay health workers.

As Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to serve the Filipino people to the best of my ability dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.