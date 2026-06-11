MMDA assures minimal EDSA traffic amid Manila Marathon

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) assured motorists Thursday that the upcoming Manila Marathon on Independence Day will not cause major traffic disruptions along EDSA despite an expected turnout of 25,000 runners.

The 42-kilometer race will begin at 11:30 p.m. on 12 June and end around 7:30 a.m. on 13 June. The route spans from the SM Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City to SM North EDSA in Quezon City and back.

MMDA chairperson Don Artes said road closures will be implemented by segment and reopened immediately after runners pass.

“Each segment has an allotted time,” Artes said, adding that the Philippine Coast Guard will pick up participants who fail to finish their segments on time and stressed that traffic flow along the region’s busiest highway will continue throughout the event.