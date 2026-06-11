MMDA assures minimal EDSA traffic amid Manila Marathon

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) assured motorists Thursday that the upcoming Manila Marathon on Independence Day will not cause major traffic disruptions along EDSA despite an expected turnout of 25,000 runners.
The 42-kilometer race will begin at 11:30 p.m. on 12 June and end around 7:30 a.m. on 13 June. The route spans from the SM Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City to SM North EDSA in Quezon City and back.
MMDA chairperson Don Artes said road closures will be implemented by segment and reopened immediately after runners pass.
“Each segment has an allotted time,” Artes said, adding that the Philippine Coast Guard will pick up participants who fail to finish their segments on time and stressed that traffic flow along the region’s busiest highway will continue throughout the event.
According to organizers, northbound runners traveling from the Buendia area toward Quezon City will occupy the dedicated EDSA Bus Carousel lane in both directions. A second lane will serve as a buffer zone for emergency vehicles, leaving the remaining three lanes open to standard motorists.
Race organizer Rio dela Cruz said the traffic configuration will change once participants reach the turnaround point.
“On their return from North EDSA going south, the runners will move to the second and third lanes, while we return the buses to the carousel lane,” Dela Cruz said.
Artes said the MMDA will deploy a free shuttle service for affected commuters, though it will operate on the rightmost lanes outside the dedicated bus lane.
The agency is also preparing heightened security measures for the event, which coincides with the national holiday. Artes said checkpoints will be established along parts of the route to prevent bystanders from gathering and consuming alcohol.
The traffic plan previously drew criticism from AltMobility PH director Patricia Mariano, who argued in April that authorities are prioritizing private vehicles over public transport users. She said that if road space must be allocated for the marathon, private vehicles should bear the restrictions instead of commuters.
“We fully support the race as it promotes health, tourism, and highlights the need for open spaces,” Mariano said. “However, there should be a way to mount it without compromising the welfare of ordinary commuters.”A