MMDA Press conference Runrio

(June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (June 11 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando "Don" Artes presides over a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the final details and traffic management plan for the Runrio Galaxy Manila Marathon on June 12-June 13, at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, they show to the media the preparations and the traffic management plan of the event. The marathon, scheduled from midnight until morning, is expected to draw more than 25,000 participants. Photo/Analy Labor