MMDA assures Manila Marathon won't trigger EDSA traffic gridlock

“Per segment may allotted time. Pag di natapos susunduin ng Coast Guard,” Artes said during a media briefing.

The MMDA chief emphasized that traffic flow along Metro Manila's busiest highway would continue throughout the event.

According to organizers, runners traveling northbound from the Buendia area toward SM North EDSA will occupy the EDSA Bus Carousel lane in both directions.

A second lane will be reserved as a buffer zone for ambulances and other emergency vehicles, while the remaining three lanes will remain open to motorists.

Race organizer Rio Dela Cruz said the traffic configuration would change once participants reach the turnaround point in Quezon City.

“Pagbalik nila from North EDSA going south, nasa second at third lane na ang runners habang ibabalik natin ang mga bus sa carousel lane,” Dela Cruz explained.

Artes said the MMDA would also deploy a free ride service for affected commuters, although it would operate outside the dedicated EDSA Bus Carousel route.

“On our end, maglalagay kami ng libreng sakay pero hindi siya sa bus carousel dadaan, kundi nasa rightmost,” he said.

The agency is also preparing heightened security measures during the event, which coincides with the Independence Day holiday.

Artes said checkpoints would be established along parts of the marathon route amid concerns that some motorists or bystanders could gather in the area and consume alcohol.

In April, AltMobility PH Director Patricia Mariano criticized the arrangement, saying authorities appeared to be prioritizing private vehicles over commuters, pedestrians and public transport users.

She argued that if road space were to be allocated for the marathon, private vehicles should bear the restrictions instead of public transportation.

“We fully support the race as it promotes health, tourism, and highlights the need for open spaces. However, there should be a way to mount it without compromising the welfare of ordinary commuters,” Mariano said.