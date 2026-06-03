MMDA announces major road closures

The agency said the closures are part of heightened security and logistical preparations for the national event, which is expected to draw government officials, military personnel and members of the public.

Simultaneous road closures will also be implemented on several key streets near the Luneta area, including Bonifacio Drive from P. Burgos Drive to Anda Circle; T.M. Kalaw Street from Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard.

Included streets are P. Burgos Drive from Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard; Finance Road; Katigbak Drive; Independence Road; South Road; and portions of Maria Orosa Street from T.M. Kalaw to P. Burgos Drive.

MMDA advised motorists to avoid the affected areas and use alternate routes to minimize travel disruptions.

Light vehicles traveling northbound from Roxas Boulevard may turn right at Buendia Avenue and proceed to Taft Avenue, while those coming from the south may use EDSA and Osmeña Highway as alternatives.

For southbound motorists coming from the Port Area and Anda Circle, the agency recommended passing through Soriano Avenue, Solana Street, Muralla Street, Magallanes Drive and P. Burgos Avenue.

Truck drivers bound for North Harbor were advised to use the South Luzon Expressway, Osmeña Highway, Quirino Avenue, Nagtahan Street, Lacson Avenue, Yuseco Street, Capulong Street and R-10 Road.

Motorists should plan their trips ahead and expect heavier traffic conditions in Manila during the road closures, the agency said.