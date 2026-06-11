ILBO request on Baldwin acknowledged by DOJ

“The Department of Justice acknowledged receipt of our letter of intent for the issuance of an ILBO against Coach Tab Baldwin. Just to reiterate, this is nothing personal against him. We just have to ensure that he will be present in the investigation that will be conducted by the authorities,” Torreon said.

Baterbonia and Divine Adili died after drowning during a team-building activity.

Earlier in the day, Ateneo issued a statement saying that Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo had been instructed to refrain from discussing the incident in order to “preserve the total integrity, independence and fairness of this investigation.”

Baldwin made his first public appearance since the incident at Ateneo’s Quezon City campus on Thursday during a candlelight vigil.

As of writing, Baterbonia’s remains are being transferred from Manila to Davao, where a separate wake will be held at Ateneo de Davao University on Friday.

Torreon said they are optimistic that the Katipunan-based school will allow players and members of the coaching staff to be interviewed to help expedite the investigation.

“We are hoping that Ateneo would cooperate with our investigation, that they would allow the teammates to be interviewed likewise, especially the coach and the team officials who are composing the advisers of the basketball team,” Torreon said.

“We have not received any information yet. If you want to talk to us, you can course the information through me.”