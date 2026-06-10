Baterbonia camp to seek lookout bulletin on Tab Baldwin

Torreon noted that the order did not mean that they had already assumed that Baldwin was liable, rather it was a way for the investigation to be conducted properly.

“Wala po personalan ito against coach Tab Baldwin noh, so that in the meantime there is an investigation, para naman po hindi siya makauwi kung saan mang uwi, dito muna siya sa Pilipinas,” he explained.

“Wala po kaming sinasabi na meron po siyang liability po dito, para lamang po magtuloy tuloy po yung imbestigasyon,” he added.

The lawyer said that they were going to send the letter some time as late as 11 June morning.

Asked how they became the official lawyers of the family, Torreon said that they were granted a special power of attorney to make legal decisions on behalf of the Baterbonias.

He further said that the remains of Rene would be likely transported back to their hometown in Agusan del Sur on Thursday night where further funeral arrangements would be carried out.