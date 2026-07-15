"Peace and justice are inseparable. A community cannot have true peace without justice," Vida said during the signing ceremony.

He said many community-based conflicts, particularly in Mindanao, stem from disputes over land, politics, family honor, or crime. Left unresolved, these conflicts can escalate into cycles of retaliatory violence that displace families, disrupt livelihoods, discourage investments, and hinder economic development.

According to Vida, the agreement aligns with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the National Action Plan on Unity, Peace and Development 2025-2028, both of which promote a whole-of-government approach to conflict resolution.

The technical working group will draft guidelines to help prosecutors handle community-based conflict cases while upholding the Constitution, due process, and the rule of law.

Vida stressed that the initiative would not weaken criminal prosecution.

"Where evidence establishes liability, accountability must follow. Peace initiatives cannot replace criminal responsibility," he said.

He added that prosecutors who understand the social context of conflicts are better equipped to exercise sound judgment in applying the law.

Vida also said the DOJ aims to measure success not only by the number of cases filed or convictions secured, but also by whether prosecutions contribute to justice, reconciliation, and lasting peace.

"After a case has been filed, successfully prosecuted and a person has been arrested, do we have justice at the end? Do we have reconciliation? Is the community at peace?" he said, noting that some successful prosecutions have led to renewed conflict.

OPAPRU Secretary Mel Sarmiento said the agreement strengthens coordination between the justice system and community-based peace mechanisms.

He said peace-building and law enforcement must complement one another to achieve lasting peace and development.

Sarmiento added that local government officials, traditional leaders, and religious leaders remain key partners in resolving community conflicts and preventing renewed violence.

Drawing from his experience in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, he said grassroots peace mechanisms have helped settle longstanding disputes but often lacked institutional support from the national government.

Vida acknowledged that many disputes in Mindanao involve cultural concepts of justice that emphasize reconciliation alongside accountability. However, he reiterated that while community-based restorative mechanisms have an important role, the state's duty to prosecute criminal offenses remains unchanged.

The technical working group will begin drafting the prosecutorial guidelines as part of the agencies' efforts to strengthen both justice delivery and peace-building in conflict-affected communities.