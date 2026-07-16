"The Department fully respects the views expressed by Senator Pia S. Cayetano," Martinez said.

"We assure her and the public that the actions of the National Bureau of Investigation are grounded solely in its mandate and the rule of law," he added.

Martinez said the DOJ remains confident that the NBI will carry out its investigative functions with "the professionalism, integrity, and independence expected of it."

Earlier, the NBI disclosed that it had launched an inquiry into alleged anomalies involving projects related to the country's hosting of the 2019 SEA Games, including the New Clark City sports complex and the controversial SEA Games cauldron.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said investigators are looking into reports involving around P10 billion in allegedly unliquidated government funds and claims that portions of the projects proceeded without public bidding.

The timing of the investigation became an issue during the Senate impeachment proceedings after Sen. Robin Padilla questioned the probe. Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, who chaired the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee in 2019, responded by telling the NBI to "go ahead and investigate."

Matibag has said that no individual, including Cayetano, has been identified as a subject of the investigation.