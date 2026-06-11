Funding dispute leaves new Navotas floodgates idle

Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco expressed frustration with MMDA chairperson Romando Artes after the agency reportedly indicated that operational funds for the Navotas Coastal Dike Project could not be allocated until the 2028 national budget.

“We will not accept that the floodgates and pumping station here in Navotas won’t operate. We have waited a long time for this project,” Tiangco said.