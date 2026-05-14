DHSUD chief moves to clear regional backlogs, streamline services

According to the department, stakeholders had previously claimed that the backlog stemmed from the central office. However, data and an internal audit showed that most pending regulatory applications, including licenses, certificates, and other transactions, were stalled at the regional level.

Aliling said the agency’s undersecretaries were assigned to specific regional offices to address pending applications and institute reforms to prevent future bottlenecks.

At the central office, pending transactions are reportedly monitored in real time and processed within the allowable review period under existing guidelines.

“Ibig sabihin, doable po ang mas mabilis na pag-proseso at aksyon sa mga transaksyon inihaharap sa atin. Kaya, ganyan din dapat ang gawin ng ating mga Regional Offices,” he said.

The DHSUD chief also expressed optimism that the department’s ongoing digitalization program would help sustain its streamlining and zero backlog initiatives.