Collazo guarantees ‘great victory’

Puerto Rican two-belt world minimumweight holder Oscar Collazo feels that Filipino challenger Joey Canoy will bring out the best in him when they collide on 20 June at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.
“Canoy is a great fighter, brave who goes to the front putting pressure and his style fits perfect for me. It will be an entertaining fight where everyone will see a great victory on my part with the favor of God,” said Collazo, who risks his win-loss-draw record to 14-0-0 with 11 knockouts.
Canoy, who is still in the Philippines waiting for the issuance of his US visa, packs a 25-5-2 mark with 15 knockouts.
“I’m very happy to be in the ring on June 20 at Oceanside, California, and on DAZN. I am well grateful to Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions for their confidence and belief in me and for giving me this opportunity to continue demonstrating why we are on the best pound-for-pound list in the world.”
Canoy will be Collazo’s fifth Filipino opponent after Vic Saludar, Melvin Jerusalem, Garen Diagan and Jayson Vayson.
The southpaw Collazo holds the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association as well as the Ring magazine straps.
The World Boxing Council plum is being held by South African Siyakholwa Kuse while the International Boxing Federation diadem belongs to Filipino Pedro Taduran, who is angling for a showdown with Collazo.
Taduran is keeping his fingers crossed that Jerusalem — should he gets past Canoy — will agree to face him in a high-stakes showdown before the year comes to a close.
Collazo is considered one of the world’s best fighters pound-for-pound.