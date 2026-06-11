Collazo guarantees ‘great victory’

Puerto Rican two-belt world minimumweight holder Oscar Collazo feels that Filipino challenger Joey Canoy will bring out the best in him when they collide on 20 June at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

“Canoy is a great fighter, brave who goes to the front putting pressure and his style fits perfect for me. It will be an entertaining fight where everyone will see a great victory on my part with the favor of God,” said Collazo, who risks his win-loss-draw record to 14-0-0 with 11 knockouts.

Canoy, who is still in the Philippines waiting for the issuance of his US visa, packs a 25-5-2 mark with 15 knockouts.