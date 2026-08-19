Even Top Rank vice president for operations Carl Moretti told DAILY TRIBUNE in an email on Wednesday confirmed Navarrete’s desire to defend the WBO jewels in a three-belt showdown in San Antonio.

“As of now, WBC and IBF are on the line. Navarette requested WBO but they have yet to decide if they will sanction it or not,” Moretti wrote.

In the event the WBO grants Navarrete’s appeal, that would leave mandatory challenger Charly Suarez out in the cold anew.

Suarez has been Navarrete’s mandatory challenger since the middle of last year resulting in the controversial ending to their first fight in San Diego, California.

“I think they want me to get older and older,” said Suarez, who turns 38 on 14 August.

The WBO had ordered Navarrete to meet Suarez in a rematch immediately after the California State Athletic Commission overturned his technical decision win to a No-Contest.

They were supposed to face each other late last year as Navarrete’s wound that he sustained would have healed by then.

But he sat out the rest of the year and when he made his 2026 debut, Navarrete battled then-IBF titlist Eduardo Nuñez in an all-Mexican slugfest.

The fight was allowed to take place since a rule says a unification match supersedes a mandatory defense.

But back-to-back unification bouts?

The ball is now in the WBO’s court.