Collazo labels Canoy as ‘proven opponent’

Puerto Rican pound-for-pound star Oscar Collazo believes Filipino challenger Joey Canoy is a “great and proven opponent” as they brace for an all-action showdown on 20 June in Oceanside, California.
On the line are Collazo’s World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight titles in the scheduled 12-rounder at the 7,500-seater Frontwave Arena.
“Fights like these are what keep my career going and motivate me to give my all in every training camp and every fight night. I’m always grateful to Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions for keeping me active and for working to get me the best fights for my career. We remain focused, hungry, and ready for another great challenge,” said the unbeaten Collazo, who sports a 14-0-0 win-loss-draw mark with 11 knockouts.
Canoy, holder of a 25-5-2 card with 15 knockouts, fights out of Sanman Boxing of General Santos City owned by JC Mananquil.
Last time Collazo saw action, he scored a sixth-round stoppage of Jesus Haro of the United States in Anaheim, California.
But Canoy, who has fought four times in South Africa, feels he has what it takes to score a stunning win in his American debut.
“I have been dreaming about this all my life,” said Canoy, who was in the thick of training when his team got a call from Collazo’s party.
“Thank you to my team Sanman boxing and Miguel Cotto promotions for giving me a chance to fight for my dream. I am training hard and I have a month to go. I will do everything to get an upset.”
Oscar De La Hoya, whose Golden Boy Promotions is staging the fight, assures fight fans that Collazo’s greatness will be on full display come fight night.
“Oscar Collazo should be at the top of everyone’s pound-for-pound list, and on June 20, he’s going to remind the world exactly why,” said De La Hoya.
”He has already beaten many of the best fighters in the division, and instead of taking the easy road, he continues to seek out the toughest challenges available and is stepping into the ring against a top contender in Joey Canoy because that’s what true champions do. Oscar never shies away from greatness,” he added.