Collazo labels Canoy as ‘proven opponent’

Puerto Rican pound-for-pound star Oscar Collazo believes Filipino challenger Joey Canoy is a “great and proven opponent” as they brace for an all-action showdown on 20 June in Oceanside, California.

On the line are Collazo’s World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight titles in the scheduled 12-rounder at the 7,500-seater Frontwave Arena.

“Fights like these are what keep my career going and motivate me to give my all in every training camp and every fight night. I’m always grateful to Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions for keeping me active and for working to get me the best fights for my career. We remain focused, hungry, and ready for another great challenge,” said the unbeaten Collazo, who sports a 14-0-0 win-loss-draw mark with 11 knockouts.