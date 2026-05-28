Canoy vows all-out war vs Puerto Rican champ

Joey Canoy knows it’s a chance of a lifetime.
And this is why he is getting ready for an all-out war when he challenges two-belt Puerto Rican titleholder Oscar Collazo at the 7,500-capacity Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California on 20 June.
The call to face the unbeaten Collazo and an opportunity to win two world crowns came almost two weeks ago.
“I got a call from my promoter JC Mananquil who told me about the world title offer,” Canoy told DAILY TRIBUNE in Filipino on Thursday morning from Davao City where he has been training.
“My promoter knew I was in training so we accepted the offer to fight Collazo,” said the 32-year-old from General Santos City who has a 25-5-2 win-loss-draw record with 15 knockouts.
Collazo doesn’t hold just the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight titles.
He is also recognized as the Ring magazine champion in the 105-pound division, making Canoy a multi-titled fighter in the event of an upset win next month.
Collazo sports a 14-0-0 card with 11 knockouts and is heavily-favored in this clash of heavy-handed southpaws.
Canoy will be Collazo’s fifth opponent from the Philippines after having won over Vic Saludar, Melvin Jerusalen, Garen Diagan and Jayson Vayson. Only Saludar managed to survive against the pound-for-pound fighter.
Despite the grim prognosis that he will soon be joining the growing list, Canoy insists that he comes to fight.
“My trainer and I have been carefully studying Collazo. We are coming up with a game plan that we believe will be effective against Collazo,” said Canoy.
The fifth-rated WBO contender feels the key to success is pressure.
“If you don’t trade punches with Collazo, he’s going to pick you apart. He’s going to be the one going on the offensive.”
Canoy, who has won his last eight fights — six inside the distance — swears offense is key.
“To win against him, you have to take a risk. You have to engage him and not wait to counter.”
In three weeks time, Canoy will attempt to prove that he can walk the walk.