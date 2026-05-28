Canoy vows all-out war vs Puerto Rican champ

Joey Canoy knows it’s a chance of a lifetime.

And this is why he is getting ready for an all-out war when he challenges two-belt Puerto Rican titleholder Oscar Collazo at the 7,500-capacity Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California on 20 June.

The call to face the unbeaten Collazo and an opportunity to win two world crowns came almost two weeks ago.

“I got a call from my promoter JC Mananquil who told me about the world title offer,” Canoy told DAILY TRIBUNE in Filipino on Thursday morning from Davao City where he has been training.

“My promoter knew I was in training so we accepted the offer to fight Collazo,” said the 32-year-old from General Santos City who has a 25-5-2 win-loss-draw record with 15 knockouts.