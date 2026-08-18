Apart from the WBO, Navarrete also has the International Boxing Federation (IBF) strap, having captured it last February when he was allowed to face then-IBF ruler Eduardo Nuñez.

Foster, who is an American, holds the World Boxing Council titleholder.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri told boxingscene on Tuesday that the fight looks like a done deal.

“I believe the (WBO’s four-person championship) committee will render a decision pursuant to the WBO’s policies, rules and regulations, while serving the best interests of boxing,” Olivieri said.

Suarez assumed the role of mandatory challenger owing to the dubious ruling of their first fight last year in San Diego, California.

Suarez should have been declared winner but the WBO overturned the technical decision win for Navarrete into a No-Contest when it should have been a technical knockout victory.

Navarrete sustained a deep cut on his right eyebrow that worsened and forced the fight’s stoppage by referee Ed Collantes.

But Collantes ruled that the cut was caused by a clash of heads and not by a legal blow when it was actually a punch.