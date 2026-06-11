CHED seeks truth, accountability over tragic deaths of Ateneo student-athletes

CHED said it will pursue truth and accountability for the deaths of the student-athletes, stressing that "the safety and welfare of students must never be compromised."

"The Commission will pursue the truth without exception, ensure that accountability is imposed where warranted, and require corrective measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies," CHED siad.

"No institution, official, or individual responsible for student welfare is exempt from accountability," it added.

Following the tragic incident, CHED said it immediately initiated fact-finding and accountability measures and required the submission of information and explanations necessary to determine responsibility and institutional compliance with applicable policies and standards.

"On 09 June 2026, CHED National Capital Region immediately mandated ADMU to submit a comprehensive incident report and called for a meeting with university officials. Based on information provided by the ADMU Crisis Management Team, the incident occurred during an off-season team-building and training camp involving twenty-four student-athletes and seven adult supervisors composed of coaches and staff members of the ADMU Men's Basketball Team," CHED said.

"During the meeting, ADMU presented its immediate institutional response while CHED established the framework for administrative review and directed the submission of additional documents and information necessary for a complete assessment of the incident," it added.

Parallel to its own investigation, CHED also participated in the Sports Stakeholders' Panel organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). Pursuant to Section 5 of Republic Act No. 6847, CHED is mandated to collaborate with the PSC through the formulation and implementation of the school sports development program.

"This joint effort aims to ensure a comprehensive review of policies and practices governing athletic training, team activities, and student-athlete welfare. In the stakeholders’ panel, the PSC likewise recognized CHED’s swift response to the incident and its commitment to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of student-athletes," it said.

The Commission added that it "remains committed to ensuring that higher education institutions uphold the highest standards of care, supervision, and responsibility expected of them in protecting the lives and well-being of their students."