Casino Plus eyes stronger growth after industry recognition

“This milestone is both humbling and deeply reassuring. I could not have done this alone — not without the game developers, partners, and government regulators who share our commitment to responsible gaming," Spytma said.

“We know how demanding this industry can be, but that challenge is precisely what pushes us to do better. At Casino Plus, while we strive to provide a healthy playing environment, we constantly remind our players to stay in control and play responsibly — and that is how we truly win the game,” he added.

The award comes as Casino Plus continues to expand its investments in digital innovation and responsible gaming initiatives designed to enhance the player experience while promoting safe and sustainable gaming practices.

The company recently secured a P1-billion surety bond from PhilFirst as part of its player protection and regulatory compliance framework amid heightened scrutiny of the online gaming sector.

The bond serves as a financial guarantee covering the company's operational obligations, including the safeguarding of player funds and compliance with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. requirements.