Casino Plus eyes wider market reach

Casino Plus said the move supports its growth strategy as competition in the online gaming sector continues to increase, while also helping the company promote responsible gaming to wider audiences.

“Alongside our growing roster of credible and trusted brand advocates, she brings more than star power — her warmth and authenticity are exactly what we value. We look forward to partnering with her on meaningful advocacies, especially in promoting responsible gaming,” the company said.

To encourage responsible gaming, Casino Plus urged players to treat gaming strictly as a form of entertainment and to play only within their means.

The company also reminded players that gaming outcomes are based on chance and that past wins do not guarantee future results.

Casino Plus added that it will continue supporting the government’s Responsible Gaming Code of Practice as it expands its digital presence and entertainment offerings.

Based on the latest Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. report, the country’s gaming industry posted gross gaming revenues of P87.60 billion in the first quarter, down 15.87 percent from P104.12 billion a year earlier, amid weaker performance from the electronic gaming sector.

Electronic gaming operations, including E-Games, E-Bingo, bingo, and poker, recorded a combined 22.43 percent year-on-year decline during the January-to-March period.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco attributed the decline to softer discretionary spending, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and rising inflationary pressures.

“We attribute the first quarter dip to several factors, including softer discretionary spending amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and rising inflationary pressures,” Tengco said.

Despite the slowdown, PAGCOR said operators continue to invest in digital innovation, integrated resort developments, and responsible gaming initiatives as the industry prepares for recovery once consumer confidence improves.