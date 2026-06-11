BoC: Forfeited vehicles auctions raise P114.7M

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) generated P329.93 million from the auction and sale of seized goods during the first five months of 2026, the agency announced.
The total reflects proceeds collected from January through May via public auctions and negotiated sales.
A significant portion of this revenue came from the recent sale of 13 vehicles forfeited from the Discaya family, as that sale generated P114.74 million after the vehicles were seized in January and turned over to the government.
BoC disclosed that these disposal methods are used to prevent seized goods from deteriorating or losing value over time. Proceeds are remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury to fund public infrastructure, government programs, and essential services.
To maintain transparency, all BoC public auctions and negotiated sales are livestreamed. The process is open to the public and the media for real-time monitoring.
According to the bureau, all sales follow standard legal procedures, which includes the publication of official notices, physical inspection of goods, competitive bidding and formal awarding of items to ensure fair competition and protect government interests.