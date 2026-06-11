BOC generates P329.9-M from auction, forfeited goods

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has generated P329.934 million in total proceeds from the auction and negotiated sale of various seized and forfeited goods from January to May 2026.

Recently, the BOC completed the sale of 13 vehicles forfeited from the Discaya family. The vehicles were seized by the BOC in January 2026 and subsequently forfeited in favor of the government. The sale generated P114,744,884.15, which forms a significant portion of the Bureau’s total collections from disposal activities this year.

Public auction and negotiated sale remain among the BOC’s most transparent and accountable methods for disposing of seized and forfeited goods. Rather than allowing these goods to deteriorate or lose value over time, they are properly assessed, sold, and converted into revenue.

The proceeds are remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury, enabling the government to recover value from forfeited assets and support public programs, infrastructure projects, and essential services for the benefit of the Filipino people.

All BOC public auctions and negotiated sales are livestreamed and open to the public, including media, enabling real-time monitoring and ensuring transparency in the disposal process.

The BOC further explained that auction and negotiated sale activities follow established procedures, including the publication of notices, inspection of goods, submission and evaluation of bids/offers, awarding, payment, and issuance of proper documentation. These safeguards are designed to ensure transparency, fair competition, and the protection of government interests throughout the process.