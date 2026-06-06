Pride run colors Quezon City streets

Participants carried banners, flags and placards as they called for equal rights, greater representation and stronger legal protections for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Organizers said the event aims to raise awareness about issues affecting the sector while promoting acceptance and respect regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Participants reiterated their call for equal treatment under the law and urged lawmakers to enact measures that would provide stronger safeguards against discrimination.

The fun run was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., drawing hundreds of participants, supporters and allies from different sectors.

Local authorities deployed personnel to ensure public safety and manage traffic in the area throughout the event.

Organizers expressed optimism that activities such as the Pride Run would help advance conversations on equality and inclusion in the country.