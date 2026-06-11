Art saves dance: H.R. Ocampo paintings fund Goquingco ballet rebirth

Among the notable lots was a rare 19th-century photo album documenting the Philippines, which finished at P3,036,800. Strong interest was also seen for a pair of 19th-century altarpiece angels, Oscar Zalameda’s untitled European village scene and a rare 18k gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ladies’ watch. The latter sparked spirited bidding between two ladies in the room before settling at P2,569,600.

The next Salcedo Auctions event is the Well-Appointed Life on 12 September.