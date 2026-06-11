Art saves dance: H.R. Ocampo paintings fund Goquingco ballet rebirth

The Finer Pursuits event on 6 June delivered standout results, underscoring collectors’ enduring interest in Philippine art, history and cultural patrimony.
Leading the pack were two works by National Artist H.R. Ocampo: 53-A (Mother and Child) and Arabesque. Fernando Zóbel’s Gestos XXVI–ANZAC topped the auction at P11,680,000, while Ang Kiukok’s Seated Man also did well.
Ocampo’s Arabesque and A-53 added a poignant dimension to the sale, having been with the family of National Artist for Dance Leonor Orosa Goquingco for decades. Personally gifted by Ocampo — who had courted Leonor in his younger years — the works are being sold by the Goquingco family to fund the long-awaited revival of Filipinescas, Leonor’s landmark ballet and crowning artistic achievement.
Among the notable lots was a rare 19th-century photo album documenting the Philippines, which finished at P3,036,800. Strong interest was also seen for a pair of 19th-century altarpiece angels, Oscar Zalameda’s untitled European village scene and a rare 18k gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ladies’ watch. The latter sparked spirited bidding between two ladies in the room before settling at P2,569,600.
The next Salcedo Auctions event is the Well-Appointed Life on 12 September.