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Art saves dance: H.R. Ocampo paintings fund Goquingco ballet rebirth

‘ARABESQUE’ by H.R.Ocampo.
‘ARABESQUE’ by H.R.Ocampo.Photographs by Luis Espiritu for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The Finer Pursuits event on 6 June delivered standout results, underscoring collectors’ enduring interest in Philippine art, history and cultural patrimony. 

OCAMPO'S ‘Mother and Child.’
OCAMPO'S ‘Mother and Child.’

Leading the pack were two works by National Artist H.R. Ocampo: 53-A (Mother and Child) and Arabesque. Fernando Zóbel’s Gestos XXVI–ANZAC topped the auction at P11,680,000, while Ang Kiukok’s Seated Man also did well. 

‘ARABESQUE’ by H.R.Ocampo.
Triumphant voyage: Ballet Philippines closes 56th Season with ‘Paglalakbay’ world premiere
CENTER head and managing director of Asia Society Philippines Ching Jorge, vice chairperson and CFO of Salcedo Auctions Karen Lerma, Ambassador of the Singapore to the Philippines H.E. Constance See Sin Yuan, Benjamin Orosa Goquingco Jr.; chairman and chief specialist of Salcedo Auctions Richie Lerma, and First Secretary of Embassy of Malaysia Tan Foo Koeng.
CENTER head and managing director of Asia Society Philippines Ching Jorge, vice chairperson and CFO of Salcedo Auctions Karen Lerma, Ambassador of the Singapore to the Philippines H.E. Constance See Sin Yuan, Benjamin Orosa Goquingco Jr.; chairman and chief specialist of Salcedo Auctions Richie Lerma, and First Secretary of Embassy of Malaysia Tan Foo Koeng.
MILO Naval and Daniel Latorre Cruz.
MILO Naval and Daniel Latorre Cruz.

Ocampo’s Arabesque and A-53 added a poignant dimension to the sale, having been with the family of National Artist for Dance Leonor Orosa Goquingco for decades. Personally gifted by Ocampo — who had courted Leonor in his younger years — the works are being sold by the Goquingco family to fund the long-awaited revival of Filipinescas, Leonor’s landmark ballet and crowning artistic achievement.

‘ARABESQUE’ by H.R.Ocampo.
Bringing Filipino dance and martial arts to the world
EDDIE Choa, Vicky Choa and Sherwin Tan.
EDDIE Choa, Vicky Choa and Sherwin Tan.

Among the notable lots was a rare 19th-century photo album documenting the Philippines, which finished at P3,036,800. Strong interest was also seen for a pair of 19th-century altarpiece angels, Oscar Zalameda’s untitled European village scene and a rare 18k gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ladies’ watch. The latter sparked spirited bidding between two ladies in the room before settling at P2,569,600.

The next Salcedo Auctions event is the Well-Appointed Life on 12 September.

FILBERT Kung and Stefano Mucci.
FILBERT Kung and Stefano Mucci.
HAPPY Ongpauco-Tiu
HAPPY Ongpauco-Tiu
HOMER and Leslie Silvestre.
HOMER and Leslie Silvestre.
MITCH Suarez
MITCH Suarez
PONG Magtibay and Paulino Que.
PONG Magtibay and Paulino Que.
RICARDO Lagdameo
RICARDO Lagdameo
SINGAPORE Airlines country head of operations in the Philippines Liwei Tai.
SINGAPORE Airlines country head of operations in the Philippines Liwei Tai.
MAV Rufino and Cathy Goquingco.
MAV Rufino and Cathy Goquingco.
Salcedo Auctions
Fernando Zóbel
H.R. Ocampo
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