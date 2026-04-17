Bringing Filipino dance and martial arts to the world

Besides classical ballet, with hints of Swan Lake’s bird-like moves, among the show’s highlights is how BP ingeniously incorporates the Filipino martial arts Arnis or Kali, complete with sticks, into the dance routine — making the show truly world-class Filipino.

The inclusion of Arnis surely resonated with the members of the Philippine Air Force and Philippine Army and their families who graced the gala night through the Men in Uniform program. Also in attendance were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and BP board members Lulette Monbiot, Amanda Luym, Sheree Chua, Carlo Calma, Atty. Lorna Kapunan and legal counsel Atty. Choi Kapunan.

The libretto by Sheree Chua presents migration as both historical and deeply personal, framing it as an ongoing process that reshapes identity while maintaining ties to origin.

Through artist Leeroy New’s leadership, the Ivatans’ villages and Batanes’ colors and textures have been recreated and reflected in the production design and costumes.