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Triumphant voyage: Ballet Philippines closes 56th Season with ‘Paglalakbay’ world premiere

Inspired by the prehistoric maritime migration of the Austronesian people and the rich folklore of the Ivatan people of Batanes, the production featured a masterful fusion of classical technique and Filipino cultural identity.
HOST Issa Litton with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.
HOST Issa Litton with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Photographs courtesy of Ballet Philippines
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Ballet Philippines triumphantly concluded its 56th season with the world premiere of Paglalakbay: The Journey of the Sea People, an original full-length ballet that captivated audiences at The Theatre at Solaire.

Inspired by the prehistoric maritime migration of the Austronesian people and the rich folklore of the Ivatan people of Batanes, the production featured a masterful fusion of classical technique and Filipino cultural identity choreographed by artistic director Mikhail “Misha” Martynyuk.

HOST Issa Litton with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.
Bringing Filipino dance and martial arts to the world

With a compelling libretto by Sheree Chua, an evocative original score by Ronald Vincenzo Khaw de Leon, and a visceral, immersive set design by contemporary artist Leeroy New, the show served as a powerful tribute to the resilience and enduring spirit of the Filipino people.

The successful three-day run, which ended on 12 April, was attended by notable figures, including First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, reaffirming the company’s commitment to elevating indigenous narratives on the global stage.

HOST Issa Litton with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.
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ANNA Delgado, Mercedes ‘Dedes’ Zobel, Lulette Monbiot and Amanda LuYm.
ANNA Delgado, Mercedes ‘Dedes’ Zobel, Lulette Monbiot and Amanda LuYm.
BAMBINA Olivares, Iñigo Elizalde, Carlo and Lorena Calma.
BAMBINA Olivares, Iñigo Elizalde, Carlo and Lorena Calma.
COUNSELOR of Embassy of Brazil in the Philippines Gerson Cruz Gimenes, Hope Zhang, Yoko Matsuda, Brazilian Ambassador to the Philippines Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura, Flery Gimenez, Maritess Pineda and Susan Lim.
COUNSELOR of Embassy of Brazil in the Philippines Gerson Cruz Gimenes, Hope Zhang, Yoko Matsuda, Brazilian Ambassador to the Philippines Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura, Flery Gimenez, Maritess Pineda and Susan Lim.
FLORA Chua and Paul Cabral.
FLORA Chua and Paul Cabral.
ATTY. Karen Jimeno and Ambassador Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino.
ATTY. Karen Jimeno and Ambassador Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino.
JOEL Rustia and Ping Valencia.
JOEL Rustia and Ping Valencia.
MYRZA Sison and Andrej Wisniewski.
MYRZA Sison and Andrej Wisniewski.
KAYE Tinga, Sheree Chua, Monino Duque, Carissa Coscolluela, Joji Duque and Grace Ibuna.
KAYE Tinga, Sheree Chua, Monino Duque, Carissa Coscolluela, Joji Duque and Grace Ibuna.
JURRISH Sledge, Evangeline Conliffe, Czarina Syquia, Junjun Ablaza and Carlo Rojas.
JURRISH Sledge, Evangeline Conliffe, Czarina Syquia, Junjun Ablaza and Carlo Rojas.
RAFAEL Cruz, Jr Arce, Barbie Arcache, Dr. Melissa Ng and Jor-el Espina.
RAFAEL Cruz, Jr Arce, Barbie Arcache, Dr. Melissa Ng and Jor-el Espina.
RAISSA Cruz, Vanessa Obligacion, Mel Cuevas and Daphne Oseña Paez.
RAISSA Cruz, Vanessa Obligacion, Mel Cuevas and Daphne Oseña Paez.
BALLET PHILIPPINES
Paglalakbay: The Journey of the Sea People
Filipino cultural ballet

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