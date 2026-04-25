Triumphant voyage: Ballet Philippines closes 56th Season with ‘Paglalakbay’ world premiere

Ballet Philippines triumphantly concluded its 56th season with the world premiere of Paglalakbay: The Journey of the Sea People, an original full-length ballet that captivated audiences at The Theatre at Solaire.
Inspired by the prehistoric maritime migration of the Austronesian people and the rich folklore of the Ivatan people of Batanes, the production featured a masterful fusion of classical technique and Filipino cultural identity choreographed by artistic director Mikhail “Misha” Martynyuk.
With a compelling libretto by Sheree Chua, an evocative original score by Ronald Vincenzo Khaw de Leon, and a visceral, immersive set design by contemporary artist Leeroy New, the show served as a powerful tribute to the resilience and enduring spirit of the Filipino people.
The successful three-day run, which ended on 12 April, was attended by notable figures, including First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, reaffirming the company’s commitment to elevating indigenous narratives on the global stage.