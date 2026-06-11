Aplasca seeks NBI appearance deferment

Former Senate Acting Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca has asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to defer his scheduled appearance as the Senate prepares to launch its own inquiry into a series of incidents that took place from 11 to 14 May.
Aplasca said the request was prompted by the impending Senate investigation, which will examine events surrounding the 13 May shooting incident at the Senate and the alleged departure of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa from the Senate premises the following day.
“We requested NBI for deferment in view of the impending Senate inquiry on the May 11 to 14 incidents,” Aplasca said.
A similar request had earlier been submitted to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), which is conducting a separate investigation into the incidents, he added.
While Aplasca sought to postpone his appearance, Pasig City Police Station chief Joselito de Sesto said he intends to comply with an NBI subpoena scheduled for next week and will use the opportunity to explain his role in the events of 14 May.
“So that once and for all we can clarify what people are really saying,” he said. “Of course, we will explain what really happened because we were not part of the convoy that allegedly helped Sen. Bato escape.”
De Sesto has repeatedly denied allegations that he escorted or assisted dela Rosa in leaving the Senate complex following the reported shooting incident.
Although he acknowledged being inside a police mobile at the time, he maintained that it was merely coincidental that their vehicle exited the Senate grounds at about the same time on 14 May.
The NBI is investigating both the 13 May shooting incident and claims surrounding dela Rosa’s movements after the incident.