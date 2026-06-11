Aplasca seeks NBI appearance deferment

A similar request had earlier been submitted to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), which is conducting a separate investigation into the incidents, he added.

While Aplasca sought to postpone his appearance, Pasig City Police Station chief Joselito de Sesto said he intends to comply with an NBI subpoena scheduled for next week and will use the opportunity to explain his role in the events of 14 May.

“So that once and for all we can clarify what people are really saying,” he said. “Of course, we will explain what really happened because we were not part of the convoy that allegedly helped Sen. Bato escape.”

De Sesto has repeatedly denied allegations that he escorted or assisted dela Rosa in leaving the Senate complex following the reported shooting incident.

Although he acknowledged being inside a police mobile at the time, he maintained that it was merely coincidental that their vehicle exited the Senate grounds at about the same time on 14 May.

The NBI is investigating both the 13 May shooting incident and claims surrounding dela Rosa’s movements after the incident.