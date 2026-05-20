Aplasca accuses DILG of using ‘spliced’ CCTV footage in Senate shooting probe

“We are preparing the complete video because what they did was splice the videos and just select the footage that would support their narrative. I think that’s not correct,” Aplasca told reporters.

Aplasca fired what he described as “warning shots” at alleged operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), who were accused of attempting to enter the Senate’s second-floor wing in a second effort to arrest Sen. Ronald dela Rosa based on an International Criminal Court warrant.

The Ombudsman earlier suspended Aplasca for six months in connection with the incident, although Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano has yet to implement the order, saying NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag should also face suspension.

In an earlier briefing following the incident, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla maintained that there was no assault on the Senate, contrary to claims made by Cayetano and Aplasca that NBI agents had stormed the building.

Citing CCTV footage from inside the Senate, Remulla disputed allegations that the NBI attempted to breach the premises.

He said the NBI personnel were deployed at the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), located beside the Senate, and noted that the agents carried no tactical gear or battering ram that could have been used to force entry.

Authorities said the confrontation began after Aplasca allegedly opened a door leading to the area where NBI agents were stationed, confronted one of them, and fired shots in their direction.

The DILG also said Aplasca was the first to discharge his firearm, firing three shots toward the NBI operatives.

This prompted one NBI agent to return fire, which authorities described as a defensive rather than offensive action.

Meanwhile, the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) announced that it would recommend the filing of criminal charges against Aplasca and two other Senate security personnel involved in the incident.

Aplasca dismissed the development as “expected.”

The CIDG has also summoned several Senate security officials allegedly involved in the shooting as part of its ongoing investigation.

However, Aplasca failed to appear before investigators, saying his lawyers had requested an extension because “they are not prepared.”

“But they already provided all of the evidence. It is not true that we are withholding evidence like CCTV footage and firearms,” Aplasca said.