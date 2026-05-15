Aplasca suspended, but Senate wants Matibag

He said the suspension would allow for an impartial investigation of the incident by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Senate President Alan Cayetano, however, doubled down and insisted that Remulla also suspend Matibag over the same incident.

Cayetano, in a virtual briefing on Friday, said that Matibag was “more [of] a suspect” than Aplasca, who admitted that he fired first against an NBI agent who attempted to breach the Senate’s second floor wing. He claimed, however, it was only a “warning shot.”

“We do not want to set a bad example in the independent investigation and we do not want to put the Senate in harm’s way,” Cayetano said.

Aside from being unable to maintain peace and order in the Senate, Remulla questioned why Aplasca instigated the commotion by firing the first shot against law enforcement officers who were seen around the premises of the Senate.

Matibag, meanwhile, said Senator Robin Padilla, who left the Senate with Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa hours after the shooting broke out, is now a “person of interest.”