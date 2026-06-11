Anti-dynasty bill realizes 1987 Charter mandate

“This is an encouraging development. Regardless of what the bill proposes, hurdling plenary debate in a legislature dominated by political dynasties signals that we may eventually have a law that regulates political dynasties,” said Alih, who was a member of the 2018 ConCom that proposed strong anti-dynasty provisions.

The anti-dynasty measure is among the 21 bills included in the priority legislative agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. agreed upon with the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council last February.

The Senate has yet to pass its own version of the bill.

Professor Edna Co, former dean of the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance, said the two versions “have laid out key points” that “open the gate to wider discussion.”